MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after two men tried to rob the Marathon Gas Station on Pio Nono Avenue at gunpoint early Sunday morning.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the robbery took place just before 3 a.m.

Two men wearing dark clothes with their faces covered entered the store and demanded money from the clerk, with one of them brandishing a gun.

The office says the clerk then hid behind the counter, and the suspects fled the store on foot without getting anything.

No one was injured.

The office says they're still investigating and anyone with information should call them at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Correction: The Bibb County Sheriff's Office previously stated the suspects tried to rob the Citgo gas station on Pio Nono Avenue, but they have corrected it to the Marathon gas station. The article reflects this change.