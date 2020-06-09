2 hurt after home used as Airbnb shot at, Atlanta police say

At around 5:13 a.m., officers responded to a person shot at 828 Martin St SE, which is a house used as an Airbnb property, they said.

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say a house used as a short term vacation rental property in southeast Atlanta was shot at, injuring two people inside.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with a man who had been shot in the stomach. The victim’s wife, sustained minor cuts from flying debris.

Police say they were both alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital for treatment.

"Preliminary investigation indicates the couple was lying down in bed when they suddenly heard several gunshots from outside," police said in a statement. "One round penetrated the home and struck the victim in the stomach."