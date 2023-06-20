The party was advertised as a birthday bash after-party featuring Finesse2tymes, who performed earlier in the night at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

DECATUR, Ga. — An afterparty on Sunday morning ended in gunfire inside a nightclub on Glenwood Road in Decatur.

Dekalb County Police said they responded to Bravo 56 formerly called Club Cosmo just after 3 a.m. and found five gunshot victims. As of Monday night, four of the five victims have been released from the hospital. DKPD said the victim who is still hospitalized is in stable condition.

On Monday, 11Alive spoke to a videographer who shared several different videos before and after the shooting.

"Things were going fine, we were partying," Vision Ireland said.

He added, "This was the end of the night, all night everybody was on good vibes, chill, this was the end of the night then, Boom."

The afterparty followed 'Birthday Bash ATL' at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Some of the artists who hit the stage on Saturday night included 21 Savage & Friends, GloRilla, Finesse2Tymes, NLE, Choppa and Jacquees.

It was Memphis rapper Finesse2Tymes who was headlining the afterparty in Decatur where the shooting happened.

Ireland said it was just before 3 a.m. when the party was wrapping up that things turned chaotic.

"There was no fight. Finesse walked off, he got to the door and then pop, pop, pop, pop," Ireland said.

He captured video showing the crowd hitting the floor before running towards the door to get out and escape the gunfire.

"It was quick." Ireland explained.

The shooter or shooters were gone by the time DKPD officers showed up on scene.

On Sunday, Finesse2Tymes posted on his Instagram story that seemed to reference the shooting. He wrote: "Cold blooded how they do me."

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Homicide/Assault Unit at 770-724-7850 .