DECATUR, Ga. — A shooting at a Decatur car wash has left one man dead as his body was later found at a nearby Popeyes, DeKalb County Police said.

Police said witnesses described the 30-year-old man being shot multiple times in both the leg and back at the car wash near I-285 along Candler Road. A friend then tried driving him away from the scene but were only able to make it to the Popeyes off Memorial Drive.

In a statement, authorities said the friend was trying to drive the man to the hospital when he stopped at the Popeyes.

Police said they do not yet have a suspect in custody but they are hopeful to have the person in police custody soon. It is not yet known what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

