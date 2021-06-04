Man opens fire at Atlanta supermarket after fight with manager, police say

It happened at the Shoppers Supermarket off Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police say a man shot Tuesday afternoon at a northwest Atlanta supermarket was likely not the intended target.

Officers responded to the Shoppers Supermarket off Joseph E. Boone Boulevard just before 1 p.m. and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police believe a man was involved in a fight inside the store with a manager. They said the suspect left the store and returned with a firearm and began shooting. It is not clear how many shots were fired and if the shooting happened inside or outside.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene where crime tape and evidence markers were spotted in the parking lot near a laundromat and restaurant.

The suspect was gone by the time officers arrived, they said. The man who was shot was conscious and taken to the hospital.