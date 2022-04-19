Police release video of suspect in Atlanta security guard's killing

The security guard was pronounced dead at the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Police are still investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Cleveland Avenue in Atlanta that left one man dead -- a security guard now identified by officers as 51-year-old Anthony Frazier. He was pronounced dead at the scene on Monday when Atlanta Police responded to a person shot call at 6:52 p.m.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect after releasing video from the shooting, which can be viewed above. Police said the video shows the suspect approaching Frazier from behind.

The suspect can be seen wearing a black long sleeve T-shirt with graphics, a black ball cap with a Nike logo and carrying a camouflage backpack. A still frame of the video also shows the suspect with what appears to be a weapon in his hand.

There are also several other people around that police would like to identify.