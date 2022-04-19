Police release video of suspect in Atlanta security guard's killing

ATLANTA — Police are still investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Cleveland Avenue in Atlanta that left one man dead -- a security guard now identified by officers as 51-year-old Anthony Frazier. He was pronounced dead at the scene on Monday when Atlanta Police responded to a person shot call at 6:52 p.m.
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect after releasing video from the shooting, which can be viewed above. Police said the video shows the suspect approaching Frazier from behind.
The suspect can be seen wearing a black long sleeve T-shirt with graphics, a black ball cap with a Nike logo and carrying a camouflage backpack. A still frame of the video also shows the suspect with what appears to be a weapon in his hand.
There are also several other people around that police would like to identify.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect has been asked to contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or by going online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.