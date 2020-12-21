8-year-old girl struck by gunfire inside DeKalb County home, police say

The victim was alert, conscious and breathing and taken to an area hospital, they said.

ELLENWOOD, Ga. — An 8-year-old Ellenwood girl lying in bed inside her home was struck by a stray bullet that came from outside, police said.

DeKalb County Police said they found several shell casings on the street at a home along the 3000 block of Orbit Circle at around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

The victim was alert, conscious and breathing and taken to an area hospital, they said. She is expected to survive.

No suspect has been arrested for their role in the shooting, however, an adult who lives at the home and was inside at the time of the shooting, identified by police as Devonti King, has been arrested for possession of narcotics. Investigators believe the adult was the intended target.