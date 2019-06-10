KENNESAW, Ga. — One person was killed and two others wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex near the Kennesaw State University campus on Sunday afternoon.

Cobb County Police Sgt. Wayne Delk said that one man was killed, two other people have been rushed to a local hospital. One of the two was taken directly into surgery.

The incident occurred at the Stadium Village Apartments in the 3000 block of Hidden Forest Court in Kennesaw.

Delk said that the shooting incident stemmed from a dispute between two sets of neighbors.

He said that investigators have a good idea as to who the shooting suspect is, but was not ready to release additional information as of yet.

The complex is off-campus housing that primarily caters to Kennesaw State students.

11Alive's Nick Sturdivant spoke with students who lived nearby. They said that they heard "five or six shots" at the time of the shooting.

