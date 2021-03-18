Spa shooting victim remembered as 'incredible mom' who had a 'light' that drew people in

Friends and family shared memories of Delaina Yaun on social media. Here's what we know so far about her and the other victims.

ATLANTA — The aftermath of a killing spree in metro Atlanta spas has left communities shocked by the violence.

On Tuesday, authorities say a 21-year-old white gunman, Robert Aaron Long, killed eight people after targeting three spas. A ninth person survived the attacks.

The victims - many of them Asian women - were wives, mothers and spa employees.

Flowers now stand at the crime scenes to remember them. Pictures shared online to remember their lives.

Cherokee County officials released the names and ages of the four victims killed at Young's Asian Spa, along with the lone survivor of the attack.

Their names were Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33, of Acworth; Paul Andre Michels, 54, of Atlanta; Xiaojie Tan, 49, of Kennesaw; and Daoyou Feng, 44.

Elcias Hernandez Ortiz, 30, is still hospitalized.

Atlanta Police, so far, have not released the identities of four victims killed at Gold Massage Spa and Aromatherapy Spa, both off Piedmont Road.

The Korean Consulate in Atlanta told 11Alive they're working closely with police. They're now investigating whether four of the women killed in the attack were Korean Nationals or Korean Americans.

Here's what we know so far about the victims of the shootings.*

Delaina Yaun

Friends and family shared memories of the mother of two on social media.

One of her friends told 11Alive she was an incredible mom, who loved her kids and her husband. They were just married in August. Their daughter is 9 months old.

Yuan's cousin said the couple was out on a date at the Cherokee County spa Tuesday night when she was killed.

Her family said they are still in disbelief.

One friend said it was like Yuan had a light around her that just drew people in. She said she hasn't stopped crying since the attack, and the last words her friend said to her were, "I love you."

They have set up a GoFundMe account for her funeral.

Elcias Hernandez Ortiz

According to a online fundraiser, Ortiz was the lone survivor of the Cherokee County shooting. According to the fundraiser, he is in intensive care, after being shot in his forehead, with the bullet traveling into his lungs and stomach.