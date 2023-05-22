'Shot after shot after shot': Macon couple driving for Uber recounts Chambers Road shooting

Alfred and Shiran Fountain say they believe they were targeted. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says investigators think it was a case of road rage.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man shot in the head while driving for Uber with his wife in the passenger seat is out of the hospital.

Albert Fountain says he spent more than a week recovering after complications from the shooting. Now, he wants to share his story.

He says someone fired dozens of shots at him and his wife, Shiran, as they drove down Chambers Road near Bloomfield Road May 7. The couple believes they were targeted, but the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says their investigators think it was a case of road rage.

"He began to fire shot after shot, after shot after shot," Fountain remembered.

Fountain says that's all he remembers after the shooting. He says someone started following them after he dropped a customer off.

"I noticed a car behind me, but it was absurdly close, and I drew caution to it," Fountain said.

He says he decided to let the car pass and pulled over. When he got back on the road, Fountain says the driver stopped, and started shooting.

"One of the rounds hit me in the back of the head," he said.

Fountain says the attack left the couple without a car, and both of them without jobs. He spent more than a week in the hospital.

"All I could think about was that it's all gone now, and I'm holding on for life," he remembered.

In the face of a terrifying situation, Fountain says they're hopeful.

"We're still hopeful. Because we believe in Macon, Georgia," he explained.

They hope to inspire others to put down their guns and work toward solutions.

"We can come together and fix these problems. If not, eliminate these problems," Fountain said.

In the meantime, they've set up a GoFundMe to make up some of the expenses.