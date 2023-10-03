Shots fired at Houston County home early Tuesday morning, no injuries

The shooting happened at a home in Bonaire.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A house in Houston County was shot at overnight but no one was injured, according to the Houston County Sheriff's Office.

The home, located at 179 Oakwood Drive, was hit multiple times by shots fired in the area.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. People were inside the home at the time but no one was injured.