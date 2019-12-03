WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — 10 people are headed to prison after pleading guilty in what the US Department of Justice is calling the largest ever heroin and fentanyl bust in Warner Robins.

According to a release from the US DOJ’s office and US Attorney Charles Peeler, the 10 co-defendants entered their pleas between February and March, with the final person entering their plea on Friday, March 8.

The 10 were identified as:

Travis Cyntelle McKenzie a/k/a “Showtime”, 39, of Warner Robins, GA (Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances) Thomas Jeffery Locke, 53, Taylor County, GA (Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine and Heroin) Justin High, 31, of Warner Robins, GA (Possession with Intent to Distribute more than 50 Kilos of Marijuana) Clarence Bogan a/k/a “Bush”, 39, of Warner Robins, GA (Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine) Jonathan Haslem, 38, of Warner Robins, GA (Conspiracy) Tamika Lashawn Hickey, 36, of Warner Robins, GA (Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine) Esha Hill, 29, of Warner Robins, GA (Misprision of a Felony) Kimseing Le, 30, of Warner Robins, GA (Conspiracy with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine) LaTray McKenzie, 20, of Warner Robins, GA (Two Counts of Use of a Communications Device to Facilitate Drug Trafficking) Kaelin Varrett, 24, of Warner Robins, GA (Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine)

The release identifies 'Showtime' as the kingpin of the operation, according to his plea agreement.

He also admitted to distributing large quantities of of crack, meth, heroin and fentanyl.

The Houston County Sheriff's Office began investigating him in Dec. 2014 up until his arrest in June 2017, where they tracked more than 70 undercover drug purchases.

RELATED: Major drug ring bust yields 25 arrests in Central Georgia

Search warrants executed on his vehicle found the following: $33,500, 2.8 kilograms of marijuana, 355 grams of crack cocaine, 700 alprazolam pills, 3051 grams of fentanyl, 1276 grams of heroin mixed with fentanyl, 3178 grams of meth, an AK47-style assault pistol, and a 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

Search warrants executed on his storage unit found the following: $187,996 cash, 21.2 kilograms of marijuana, 1864 grams of fentanyl, 634 grams of crack cocaine, 276 grams of heroin, as well as ammunition and 16 firearms including rifles, shotguns and pistols.

RELATED: Sell to Cell | 19 charged in Laurens Co. drug bust