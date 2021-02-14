Tracking device in stolen medication leads to 11 arrests

Officers from Atlanta and DeKalb were on the scene on Sims Avenue where the devices led them.

ATLANTA — Almost a dozen people have been taken into custody after a tracking device in a grocery story's stolen medication led police to their suspects.

Police said SWAT had to be activated as they arrested burglary suspects on Sunday morning.

More than a dozen officers from Atlanta Police and DeKalb Police were surrounding a home on Sims Avenue in northwest Atlanta for hours. The incident began at around 8:30 a.m.

A spokesperson with APD said they were on scene assisting the DeKalb Police Department. DeKalb has since elaborated that, just hours earlier, at around 2 a.m., officers had been called to a Publix on Panola Road in reference to a burglary.

Evidence showed that suspects had forced their way into the closed store and then into past the pharmacy's gate where they stole an unknown amount of prescription narcotics.

Surveillance video further uncovered at least four suspects involved in the incident. But that number grew considerably since one or more of the medications taken by the suspects apparently had a tracking device in it.