Police say the vehicle owner in Everett helped police catch suspect by taking photos of getaway car.

EVERETT, Wash. — Everett Police say a vehicle owner's quick thinking helped them locate a catalytic converter theft suspect in Everett.

Police said the man, a resident of Everett, also had a "skid shield" installed over the vehicle’s converter, which possibly helped deter or slow down the suspects from cutting the converter off.

The attempted theft happened Wednesday morning as the would-be victim walked toward his car and noticed two sets of legs sticking out from under his vehicle, police said.

He also noticed an electric saw and tools and asked what the suspects were doing as they crawled out and got away in their car, according to police.

"He took a photo of their car and got a photo of the driver, and then he went back in and called us," said Everett Police Officer Ora Hamel, who responded to the incident.

The photo also captured the car's license plate, which helped police track the car to Seattle, where one of the suspects, Justin S. Potter, was arrested and taken to Snohomish County to face attempted felony theft charges.

It's unclear if the second suspect has been arrested.

Catalytic converter thefts have been making headlines in recent months, including a major bust in Kent in June, when police found at least 800 converters and made several arrests.

The auto part can be expensive, costing upwards of $2,000 a pop to replace, according to Everett Police.

Police could not say who exactly is involved in buying the parts from thieves, or if the thieves themselves are selling them, as detectives continue to build their investigation.

But police have several tips on how to avoid the steep cost of replacing a stolen converter, such as etching a VIN on the part so that it can be traced back to a vehicle and possible owner.

Installing a "skid plate" could also help shield the converter and slow down the process of it being cut out.