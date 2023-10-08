Smith State Prison correction officer killed after being assaulted while escorting inmates to dining hall, GDC says

Officer Robert Clark, 42, was killed while escorting two inmates from the dining hall. Now, an inmate will be charged in his death and the assault of another inmate.

FORSYTH, Ga. — A correctional officer at Smith State Prison was assaulted and killed on duty while escorting two inmates from the prison dining hall on Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC).

"The entire GDC team is mourning the loss of one of our own as we collectively express our deepest condolences to Officer Clark's family and friends," Commissioner Tyrone Oliver said in a press release released by the GDC. "We will support them as they navigate this tragedy over the coming day, week and months."

It happened at Smith State Prison in Glenville, the Georgia Department of Correction says.

Officer Robert Clark, 42, was taking two people from the prison dining hall when an inmate assaulted him with a homemade weapon, according to the press release. They say he was attacked from behind.

Clark, who had been working with the Georgia Department of Correction since April, was taken to the hospital where he died.

One inmate, Layton Lester, will be charged in the assault and death of Clark, the press release said.

They say Lester will also charged with assaulting another inmate, Marko Willingham.

According to the news release, when Clark was assaulted, the inmate he was escorted stepped in to help, which was when Lester allegedly assaulted him, too.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this story when more information becomes available and is confirmed by the Georgia Department of Corrections.

