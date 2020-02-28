SMYRNA, Ga. — A man has robbed at least six banks while wearing a surgical mask in at least three counties, Smyrna Police said Friday.

Louis Defense of the department said at an afternoon press conference that the city of Smyrna had been hit twice in the last week - once at a Wells Fargo at 5300 United Dr. and then at a Fifth Third Bank at 3240 S. Cobb Dr. - first on Monday and then again Thursday.

Defense said after contacting other jurisdictions, they believe the same suspect has struck in Henry County, Douglas County and other parts of Cobb County closer to Kennesaw.

Police said what makes the six robberies distinctive is that the suspect has worn a surgical mask and produced a note saying he has a weapon each time.

They do not know if he has in fact had a weapon, but said they were being vigilant about capturing him because "we're hoping it doesn't escalate to him producing a weapon."

The subject is described as a black male in his early or mid-30s with a medium complexion and medium to husky build. He has been seen wearing a dark grey hooded Champion sweatshirt and dark-colored sweatpants with black sneakers.

Photos: Bank robber wanted by police

Police said he has acted inside the banks alone each time, though they're not sure if he has had anyone else with him outside.

He is also said to have been acting erratically before each of the robberies - "pacing back and forth, wandering aimlessly."

Police are asking for the public's help identifying the man and bringing him to custody. Anyone with information about the case is advised to contact Smyrna Police at 770-434-6666 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-Tips (8477).

