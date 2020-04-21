SMYRNA, Ga. — An officer at the Smyrna Police Department who had also served in the United States Air Force was killed Monday night by a DUI driver, the department said.

Officer Christopher Eric Ewing, 34, was a 2-year veteran of the department and was a husband and father to three children.

On Monday, just after 11 p.m., Ewing was struck by a drunk driver on South Cobb Drive at Oak Drive, Smyrna Police Chief Joseph Bennett said. Robert Lorenzo Cox, 35, of Duluth, was charged with homicide by vehicle, a felony.

Bennett said Ewing worked nights in the Uniform Patrol Division and had recently received a lifesaving award. He applied to be on the DUI task force not too long ago.

Having served in the U.S. Air Force, Ewing was currently serving in the reserves.

Bennett said he was an employee any police chief would want to have. He said he had a "very, very bright future."

He said he was at the hospital when Ewing's family arrived and that it was "devastating."

"You can't put it into words," he said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol.

"As Chief, I can tell you this hits home and it hurts. We are asking that you keep Officer Ewing's family and his Smyrna Police family in your thoughts and prayers as we try to cope with our loss."

