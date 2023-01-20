On the run: Snellville used car dealer accused of hiring hit man to kill his ex-girlfriend/business partner

Gwinnett County police say Stoney Williams wanted the business to himself after he broke up with her.

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — They were partners in business, and in life – Courtney Owens and Stoney Williams. Now, Williams is accused of hiring a hitman to kill Owens.

On Dec. 9, 2022, Owens, 34, from Snellville, was shot to death inside the offices of their used car business, Royal Court Motors near Snellville.

Witnesses told police that they saw a man who was wearing a mask walk up to her, shoot her, and walk out.

At first, police had few leads.

Detectives spoke with Stoney Williams at the dealership that afternoon and evening, as investigators processed the scene for evidence.

It wasn’t long before Gwinnett County police concluded that the 41-year-old Williams arranged to have Courtney Owens killed.

Arrest warrants say the hired gunman walked into the dealership, made Owens go to her knees, then shot her in the head with a rifle, and walked away.

Police said Williams arranged it all because he was breaking up with Owens and wanted the business all to himself. But, where is William now?

His last known address was in Conyers. Gwinnett County police released photos of him, hoping the public can help them find him.

He disappeared earlier this month after police arrested the suspected hit man, Wesley Vickers, 23, of Lilburn.

Did Vickers cooperate, did he tell police that Williams hired him?

Police said Williams has used several aliases: Sherrod Eric Henry, Jaheim Lamar, Lawrence Tyrell Robinson, X Superman, Alvin Marcus Williams, Stanley Williams, Stanley Lamar Williams, Stoney Williams, Stoney L Williams, Stoney Larmar Williams, Stoney Lee Williams and Stony David Williams.

Just before Vickers’ arrest and Williams’ disappearance, Williams created a tribute page on Facebook, in honor of Owens, showing photos of them on vacations together. He described her as an angel on earth. He wrote that she shined so bright, and he was longing to see her again.

In Owens’ obituary last month, Williams was listed as her fiancé.

But then at Owens’ funeral, no one mentioned Williams. Friends and family, including Owens’ young son, wept and spoke of how Owens was the one everyone counted on to be there for them and surround them with love, no matter what.