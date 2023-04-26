Snellville car dealer alleged of hiring hit man to kill ex-girlfriend extradited back to Gwinnett, records show

Stoney Williams was arrested on charges of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault in connection to the death of Courtney Owens on Dec. 9.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Snellville car dealer who was arrested in Texas after allegedly hiring a hit man to kill his ex-girlfriend/business partner is now back in Gwinnett County, jail records show.

Stoney Williams was arrested on charges of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault in connection to the death of Courtney Owens inside Royal Court Motors on Dec. 9

After being on the run for over three months, police found Williams just outside of Houston by Pasadena Police Department. He then extradited back to Gwinnett County and booked Tuesday night without bond, according to jail records.

On the night of the alleged murder, detectives spoke with Stoney Williams at the dealership that afternoon and evening, as investigators processed the scene for evidence.

It wasn’t long before Gwinnett County police concluded that the 41-year-old Williams arranged to have Courtney Owens killed.

Arrest warrants said the hired gunman walked into the dealership, made Owens go to her knees, then shot her in the head with a rifle, and walked away.

Williams disappeared in early January after police arrested 23-year-old Wesley Vickers of Lilburn, who they said was the gunman who shot and killed Owens.

Just before Vickers’ arrest and Williams’ disappearance, Williams created a tribute page on Facebook, in honor of Owens, showing photos of them on vacations together. He described her as an angel on earth. He wrote that she shined so bright, and he was longing to see her again.