Police searching for Snellville man accused of raping, kidnapping 15-year-old girl

Akeem Alleyne, 30, is wanted on charges of kidnapping, rape, aggravated child molestation and aggravated child molestation by sodomy, according to authorities.

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Gwinnett Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a Snellville man who is accused of raping and molesting a 15-year-old girl after she was kidnapped.

Officers responded to a 911 call from a mother on Wednesday just after midnight saying that her 15-year-old daughter had been assaulted, according to a statement from Gwinnett PD. The report stated that the victim called a friend, acting hysterical, saying that she had just been raped a few hours earlier on Tuesday.

Alleyne kidnapped the 15-year-old girl before bringing her to his house, where he raped and sexually assaulted her, police said. Authorities are still searching for the suspect.

“When it comes to a relationship with the child...they don't have a past relationship," Gwinnett Police Officer Hideshi Valle said. "It was stranger to stranger."

Alleyne has an extensive arrest record in Gwinnett County going back 13 years, to when he was 17. He served time in state prison for burglary, and terroristic threats and acts. Alleyne also committed at least two public indecency offenses, records show.

“And we don’t want another victim to have to go through what the 15-year-old child had to go through,” Valle said.

Gwinnett Police released the photo below of Alleyne's pickup truck, a dark Toyota Tundra with four doors and a toolbox with the Georgia tag: ADK-7194.

If anyone has any information regarding Alleyne's whereabouts, they are asked to contact Gwinnett County Police Department detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.