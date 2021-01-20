Monroe County schools on lockdown as deputies look for suspect after car chase

The driver wrecked a car and took off running, so some schools went on lockdown as a precaution.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County Schools are locked down Wednesday morning after a car chase ended in a crash.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, deputies went to the Red Roof Inn in Forsyth to serve warrants to a man named Gregory Jones.

The release says deputies went up to Jones as he left his hotel room and got into his car.

He drove off and deputies shot at his car tires, but he still managed to get away,

The chase ended with a wreck behind the church Daysprings at Highway 41 and Thornton Road.

A Facebook post from the sheriff's office says deputies are still out in the area searching for Gregory Jones, and some schools nearby were put on lockdown as a precaution.

A tweet from the Monroe County School system says law enforcement has advised all Monroe County Schools to stay "safely locked down" until the "dangerous situation" in town is resolved.

Multiple deputies are at each school now.

Jones is 5'8" tall, weighs around 240 lbs, has brown eyes and a shaved head. .

The sheriff's office asks that if you see Jones, do not approach him, and call 911 immediately.

Based on the advice of law enforcement for a dangerous situation in town, all Monroe County Schools are safely locked down until this issue is resolved. — MonroeCountySchools (@monroe_schools) January 20, 2021