PARKER, Colo. — File this under "not cool."

Someone stole $18,000 worth of equipment from a Boy Scout troop in Parker ... and that includes a trailer and all of the cooking supplies that were inside.

Boy Scout Troop 16 reported the trailer stolen from the Parker United Methodist Church parking lot on Wednesday, according to Parker police.

The troop said they last saw it at their meeting on July 24. At the next meeting a week later, it was gone.

The only thing left was a piece of the ball lock clearly cut off.

“It’s pretty unfortunate someone would do something like that,” Scoutmaster Sonya Lipman said. “I would hope somebody thinks about the consequences.”

Lipman told us the scouts used the cooking equipment during camp-outs. Stealing those supplies will impact each of the 110 registered scouts in the troop, who all have a hand in the cooking.

“They’re missing the opportunity to be able to learn how to cook, as well as take care of their equipment,” Lipman said. "We also teach them that aspect of keeping it clean and stocking their patrol boxes. And they don’t get to do that if they don’t have the equipment to do it.”

The trailer’s license plate is 823-LWU. There is also a sticker on the top left of the door that reads "Continental Cargo." Call Parker Police at (303) 841-9800 if you spot it.

The troop has set up a PayPal account for those who want to help them resupply. You can send donations to payments@bsa16.org on the Paypal website or app.

