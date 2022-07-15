'Someone's daughter, or mother, or sister': Neighbors shocked after woman found dead on Lizella road

24-year-old Mariah Loren Stanfield was found Friday morning on Knoxville Road in Bibb County. Her body was lying by the road and deputies found shell casings nearby.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County investigators are trying to find out more about a woman found dead with gunshot wounds. 24-year-old Mariah Loren Stanfield was found Friday morning on Knoxville Road in Bibb County.

13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke with a couple of people including one who saw the body this morning.

Alex Taylor, a Lizella dump-truck driver, lives just a half mile from where Stanfield's body was found. He was driving to work when

"There were a few vehicles already blocking the road. There were a few cars in front of me, and a guy walked up and asked him what was going on,” he explains. “He said there was a dead body up on the side of the road. The only thing I really saw was the feet and there was a wig in the middle of the road.".

Taylor says this is unusual because their neighborhood is fairly quiet.

"I mean, I have heard that drug activity out that way, but you never really hear anything. It being that close to home -- you don't want that around your home,” Taylor says.

Charles Goodman is Taylor's coworker.

"I mean, it's a bad way to go. I mean, someone's daughter, or mother, or sister,” he says.

He saw Stanfield's wig in the middle of the road not knowing her body was there.

"That person might've been alive when I went by. I would assume they probably wasn't, but they could've been and I could've been able to help, but I didn't know,” he explains.

Goodman says two men used their cars to block the crime scene before law enforcement arrived. He says that says a lot about the people around Lizella.

"They cared about that woman and what might be going on with that situation that they didn't want anybody to hit her, or even to come back through there anymore. Maybe evidence could've gotten stirred up.”.

Goodman says he feels for Stanfield's family and hopes law enforcement figures out what happened to her.