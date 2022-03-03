'Something inappropriate going on': Johnson man arrested for mistreatment of disabled kids, adults

A two-month-long investigation resulted in the arrest of David Fahey, 62, the head minister at King's Cleft.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. — King's Cleft in Wrightsville is supposed to be a permanent home for disabled children and adults.

However, the head minister, David Fahey, is being charged with false imprisonment and child cruelty.

Chief Deputy Sammy Young said this investigation got started because of a a 14-year-old who lived there.

"We had a juvenile that had ran away from this facility, and it was more than one time that he had ran away from this facility," Young said.

Young said the juvenile would run away from the home multiple times. It wasn't until he committed burglary that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) got involved.

Logan Fahey, David Fahey's son, told 13WMAZ that the teen had an intellectual disability and was violent towards his father and mother, Kathy Fahey.

Just before the children were removed on March 1, Logan said they housed four children and five adults.

"Stuff came to light that there may be something inappropriate going on there," Young said.

Now, there are four adults and all the children are with the Department of Family and Child Services (DFCS).

The GBI said David and wife Kathy were under investigation since January for alleged mistreatment.