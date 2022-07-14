Up to $10K offered for info leading to arrest in South Fulton arson

Crews had to battle multiple fires on June 30. They were initially called out to a house fire near Orange Petite Academy, a former daycare center, on Mason Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Fire officials said a reward is being offered in South Fulton for information that leads to an arrest in arson.

On June 30, crews were initially called out to a house fire near Orange Petite Academy, a former daycare center, on Mason Road.

South Fulton Fire Rescue said crews found a house on fire, then noticed a nearby church that was also on fire, which led them to the former daycare center and more flames. Just before 11:30 p.m, you can see flames shooting up from the right side of the former daycare center.

"City of South Fulton Firefighters worked valiantly that night and into the early morning to extinguish all three fires before they could spread into the woods while preventing other occupancies nearby from catching on fire," the fire rescue department said.

A reward is being offered of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible. Investigators said they did not have any specific information about the suspect.