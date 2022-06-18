Woman lured by ex-boyfriend to 'fight' with his current girlfriend, then shot and killed, police say

It happened at the Camelot Condominiums in South Fulton.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A woman was murdered, police in South Fulton say, after her ex-boyfriend lured her into a "fight" with his current girlfriend that effectively turned out to be an ambush.

Police identified the victim as De'ja McCrary and said her 4-year-old son was in the car at the time of her killing.

South Fulton's police chief, Keith Meadows, told 11Alive's Dawn White this week that it happened at the troubled Camelot Condominiums apartment complex.

Police said her ex-boyfriend, Colvin Lindsey, set McCrary up for a "fight" with his current girlfriend, Teandra Brox. The additional suspect in the case, Aquala Barnes, told police she texted with McCrary about where to meet up.

When McCrary arrived at the apartment complex, she was shot and killed.

The 4-year-old was okay with minor scratches, police said.