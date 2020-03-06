SOUTH PASADENA, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office has arrested a South Pasadena man on multiple child porn charges.
The investigation began last September when detectives received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited children.
On Wednesday, 74-year-old Raymond Felts was taken into custody at his South Pasadena home. Investigators say Felts admitted to having several images of child porn on his computer. According to law enforcement, he showed detectives the images and admitted to using them for his sexual pleasure.
Detectives say Felts told a friend that he had "35 years of child porn."
Investigators say they discovered hundreds of disturbing images of children, including ones as young as infants on his devices.
Felts was taken to the Pinellas County Jail and charged with 20 counts of
child pornography.
What other people are reading right now:
- People march to Tampa's Franklin Manor after co-owner's 'just shoot them' comment
- Co-owner of Tampa restaurant group resigns after suggesting protesters should be shot
- The will of 'Tiger King' star Carole Baskin's missing husband Don Lewis was forged, sheriff says
- Sarasota police officer on leave after kneeling on man's neck
- 'The Bible is not a prop': Church leaders condemn Trump visit
- Group takes down huge Confederate flag in Tampa
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter