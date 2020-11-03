ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County Sheriff's Office says a Southern Alamance High School student and a teacher face felony sex offense charges.

According to a release, deputies and the Alamance-Burlington School System were notified about multiple attempted sexual assaults happening on a school bus, involving two middle school students and a high school student.

The SRO and investigators from the special victims unit spoke to the victims and found video evidence of a high-schooler, identified as 18-year-old Brandon Tyler Lane, physically assaulting and attempting to sexually assault a middle-schooler.

Investigators said they later learned that the teacher, 42-year-old Samuel Bradly Freeze, also drives the bus and knew about the incidents, but continued to let the assaults happen. According to Southern Alamance High School's website, Freeze is also the school's athletic director. Freeze was charged with felony aid and abet attempted second-degree forcible sex offense, one count felony child abuse - sexual acts, and four counts misdemeanor child abuse. He received a $50,000 bond.

The high school student has been charged with felony attempted second-degree forcible sex offense, four counts of misdemeanor assault, and one count of misdemeanor sexual battery. He received a $10,000 bond.

The case is ongoing and investigators say additional charges are possible.

