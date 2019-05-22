MACON, Ga. — A Southwest High School student was arrested Wednesday after bringing a gun to school.

According to a call that went out to parents from principal Dexter Martin, it happened this morning during the school’s retesting.

One of the school’s assistant principals was collecting items from students so they didn’t have items they weren’t supposed to have during testing.

As he collected a fanny pack, he noticed it seemed unusually heavy.

He searched the fanny pack and found a loaded gun inside.

The student, identified as 17-year-old Matthew Jermaine Dean, was removed from the room and campus police were notified.

Dean faces disciplinary action and is charged with carrying a weapon on school property.

