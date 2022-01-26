Man charged in deadly Griffin hit-and-run

A 25-year-old suspect is currently in custody at Spalding County Jail, police said.

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A man is now facing charges after a pedestrian was killed following a hit-and-run in Griffin.

A spokesperson with the Spalding County Sheriff's Office provided the update Thursday afternoon, telling 11Alive the 25-year-old suspect is currently in custody at Spalding County Jail.

Sheriff Darrell Dix disclosed the fatal incident over social media on Wednesday night.

The hit and run occurred near the 1700 block of Patterson Road. According to Dix, a silver Dodge Charger was seen leaving the scene. Dix said the vehicle is missing a mirror and has visible damage on its front quarter panel.

A the time of the incident, the sheriff's office did not indicate there had been any arrests in connection to the deadly incident. Now, one man has been charged, they said. Authorities have not indicated whether that vehicle has been found.

Georgia State Patrol is conducting an investigation into the accident, Dix said.