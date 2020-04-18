SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in a county south of Atlanta warned the public of - but eventually caught - a suspect on the run in an area neighborhood.

The Spalding County Sheriff's Office said their fugitive apprehension and uniform patrol deputies were in the area of Chuli and Pullin roads in the eastern part of the county on Saturday.

They were searching for Bryan Anthony Robinson who they said was wanted on outstanding warrants and is also accused of several thefts in the county. And while they didn't have a clothing description, authorities said he was "covered in mud."

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Spalding County Sheriff's Office at 770-467-4282 or Investigator N. Gatlin directly at 770-467-5441.

