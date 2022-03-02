Student finds school shooting note in bathroom of Spalding County middle school, deputies say

Deputies said a student found a threatening note in the bathroom and reported it to staff.

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Spalding County middle school is no longer on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after authorities said a student found a note in the bathroom threatening to "shoot up the school."

According to a statement from the Spalding County Sherriff's Office, the note was found at Rehobeth Road Middle School. The sheriff's office said a student discovered it in one of the middle school's bathrooms. That student then notified the incident to staff members, which prompted a lockdown that was later lifted.

All children are safe and no shooting has been reported, but deputies are still checking the building, they said.

Rehobeth Road Middle School is on lockdown. A note threatening to “shoot up the school” was found in a bathroom by a... Posted by Spalding County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Deputies previously said there is no indication that the threat is authentic, but "we are taking precautionary steps to ensure the safety of all students and staff."

This comes just moments after officials at another metro Atlanta school initiated "additional safety measures" due to "negative posts" made toward Sandy Creek High School on social media.