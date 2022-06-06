'A loss to the future of our community' | Spalding sheriff shares strong words about homicide case

Jacqueris Holland was shot and killed last month.

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia's Spalding County sheriff is sharing an emotional plea to diminish the influence of gangs as authorities investigate why a man "was murdered in cold blood."

Sheriff Darrell Dix offered details of the case, as well as how it has personally affected him Monday.

Spalding County Sheriff's Office deputies have been investigating the death of 22-year-old Jacqueris Holland since last month.

Dix said he was killed May 27 around 2:20 a.m. while traveling north on North Hill Street near the old People's Choice Club. A silver vehicle passed him, firing shots into Holland's car, striking him several times, the sheriff said. The vehicle drove off.

According to investigators, Holland got out of his vehicle in the middle of the road, walked out to the front of it, and fell to the ground.

"He died laying in the middle of the road on North Hill Street, alone," the sheriff said. "All of my criminal investigators stayed at work gathering evidence and conducting interviews for almost 24 straight hours the day Jacqueris was murdered."

Authorities say at this point in their investigation they do not believe it is a random act of violence and are exploring all possible motives. However, they believe it was gang-related and Dix emphasized Holland did not have a criminal record or gang affiliation, adding "by all indications (he) was just a great young man who was loved by so many people."

"In all of our interviews, not a single person we have talked to has said anything bad or negative about Jacqueris," the sheriff said.

Holland was described as a funny individual with an outgoing and great personality.

"None of them could believe that this had happened to him and that he was gone," he said.

Holland was a cosmetology student at Southern Crescent Technical College and described as a good student who was making good grades, liked by his peers, according to the sheriff's office. His goal was to save his money and open his own barber shop, cutting hair as a side job.

"You always hear people in news interviews talking about how the person who was killed was 'getting their life together,' 'going to college,' 'had goals,' and 'was a friend to people,' 'was loved by everybody that knew him.' I can tell you that Jacqueris Holland was not that guy," Dix said.

The sheriff said Holland was beyond the usual narrative -- calling his death a tragic blow to the community.

"He had his life together, he was going to college, he had made goals, he was working toward those goals, he was a friend to many people, and was loved by everyone that knew him," he said.

The sheriff said he spoke with Holland's mother, grandmother and aunt last week to give them an update on the investigation, adding that "they are strong but they are devastated."

To help a grieving family, the sheriff said all investigators can do is find the people responsible for Holland's death.

"People I have talked to since Jacqueris death, who live in and support the neighborhoods affected by such senseless acts of violence, are angry, frustrated, sick of gang violence, and sick of glorification of gang members who are in reality nothing more than cowards that work by night, and terrorists living among the decent people that they prey upon. These gang members should realize that people will eventually reach their limit," the sheriff said.

The sheriff continued to share strong words, adding that he's fed up -- and the community is too.

"The houses they are shooting at cannot shoot back, but people who live in them that are fed up will. After they do, nobody wants to hear about how you were getting your life together. Riding around, shooting up houses, shooting people, and terrifying good folks, does not sound like getting your life together to me or anyone else," Dix said.

He called on parents to educate their children and be wary if they're glorifying the gang lifestyle and if the younger generation is emulating it. He said if this is the case, parents need to step up and stop them.

"If you don't, chances are that you'll end up as another parent with a child either in prison or in the ground," Dix said. "If you don't believe me there are parents in this community that will testify to that fact to you."

The sheriff proceeded to emphasize that his words are not just about a homicide investigation but about the greater loss even his office is feeling.