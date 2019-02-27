LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A man with special needs from Lawrenceville is missing and his mother is on the run after she allegedly scammed the courts and collected $200,000 from his trust fund. Yvonne Longmire is now facing several charges and her son, 20-year-old Lee Earnest Longmire, reportedly hasn’t been seen in years.

In late January, a Gwinnett Police detective discovered that Yvonne had presented another man in court to pose as her son to collect money from his trust fund. Police said she hired Maurice Ford, a 23-year-old man from Atlanta, to convince a probate court and physician that Lee didn’t have a severe mental disability anymore and that he no longer needed a conservator over his trust fund.

Police said Ford pretended to be Lee, presented false testimony and fraudulently obtained documents to support the scam. In the end, the courts relinquished $200,000 from Lee’s trust fund to his mother and Ford. Before the money was withdrawn, however, police said that Lee’s former conservator attorney and paralegal became suspicious about Lee.

FROM LEFT: Lee Earnest Longmire, Yvonne Longmire and Maurice Ford. Yvonne Longmire is on the run after hiring Ford to pose as her son, Lee, to collect money from his trust fund. Lee Longmire has not been seen in years, police said.

Gwinnett County Police Department

The legal team realized that no one had physically seen Lee in several years. It was later discovered that Lee became a ward of the state of Georgia and was provided a guardian through the Division of Family and Children Services. There have been several attempts to see Lee in person, but he has not been located. He remains missing to this day.

Ford was recently arrested in Phoenix and is awaiting extradition back to Georgia to answer to a warrant put out for his arrest. Yvonne is facing several charges but police said she is nowhere to be found.

Yvonne Longmire has been charged with perjury, forgery, identity theft, theft by deception, criminal solicitation and exploitation of an at-risk adult. She is believed to drive a green 2006 Ford F-150 with the Georgia license tag “PRE 3129.”

Anyone who might have information on this case is asked to call Gwinnett County Police at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

