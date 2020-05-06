ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg couple is under arrest and facing charges of child abuse.

An investigation began on May 14 when Pinellas County deputies responded to a home in unincorporated St. Petersburg and found a 6-year-old boy with multiple injuries.

After the child was examined by a doctor, it was determined that the child had multiple injuries and permanent scars on his body from being abused for at least four years, the sheriff's office said in a press release.

Detectives say Samantha Smith, 27, and Cody Corbin, 30, would bite the child on his shoulders and toes, pinch his private area, beat him with objects and would punch and kick him.

Investigators say Smith would put makeup and temporary tattoos over the child's injuries to conceal them and never sought medical treatment.

Detectives also said the couple would withhold food from the child as

a form of punishment.

The pair was arrested on Friday without incident.

Smith was charged with one count of aggravated child abuse with great bodily

harm and one count of child neglect. Corbin was charged with one count of child abuse and one count of child neglect.



The investigation continues.



