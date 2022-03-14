DA says Georgia man convicted for molestation 'will not possibly be free to abuse any other children for decades'

The Carroll County man's sentencing is scheduled for April 14.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A Carroll County jury convicted Stenson Blake Gable, 23, of aggravated child molestation and incest on March 3. According to District Attorney John H. Cranford Jr., the Carrollton native "will not possibly be free to abuse any other children for decades at minimum."

Gable was kicked out of his parent's home in 2020 after admitting to his parents that he had fallen in love with his 16-year-old sister, Cranford Jr. said.

Police with the Carrolton Police Department later contacted Gable at a local Walmart regarding reports that he was "checking out" young girls.

Officers obtained Gable's cellphone to determine if he was in possession of inappropriate photographs. The following day, Aug. 21, 2020, Gable arrived at the Carrolton Police Department to retrieve his phone, the DA said.

During an interview with Investigator Kelly Bennett, Gable admitted to touching his sister. Gable's 15-year-old brother also had recently told their parents that Gable had coerced him into allowing Gable to perform sexual acts on him by threatening to hurt or molest their sister, Cranford Jr. said.

Gable faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 25 years without the possibility of parole and a maximum possible sentence of life for aggravated child molestation. For incest, he also faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 25 years and a maximum sentence of 50 years.

Gable's sentencing has been scheduled for April 14.

