STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Search efforts continue Monday morning for a missing teenager in Stokes County.

More than 100 first responders are searching wooded areas for 15-year-old Cheyenne Sizemore.

She was reported missing from her home near South Stokes School Road on Sunday morning, according to the Stokes County Fire Marshal's Office. The search for Cheyenne on Sunday night was just as big.

Stokes County Emergency Services says Highway Patrol helicopters, drone teams, and K9 teams are being used in the search. First responders have also expanded the search area.

They say Cheyenne could be wearing a grey shirt with some stains on it.

Authorities do not know if Cheyenne is with someone, left on her own, or if she has any cognitive or health issues of concern. They also could not say if they believe she is in any danger. They say the biggest concern now is that the search has gone over 12 hours.

The sheriff's office is assisting with the investigation.

If you have seen her, please call 911.

Stokes County Fire Marshal Attention: Emergency Crews are currently searching for a missing Ju... venille. 15 year old Cheyenne Sizemore who went missing from her home near South Stokes School rd.

This is a developing story. We have a crew on scene and will keep working to bring you the latest updates.

