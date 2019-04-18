MACON, Ga. — Stolen firearms were recovered early Tuesday morning from a known drug house in south Macon.

According to the Bibb Sheriff’s Office, the K9 unit was doing a search in the area around Thomas Street.

Deputies and a K9 were searching an abandoned house for contraband when the K9 alerted deputies about an old mattress behind it.

Deputies went through the mattress and found four guns – two of which were registered as stolen. One was a pistol stolen from Nashville, Tennessee in 1974, and the other was stolen in Bibb County in 2017.

The guns were taken to the Bibb County Crime Lab for testing and will be held until they can be returned to their owners.

