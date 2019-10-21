ATLANTA — Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the trial of a now-former East Point Police officer accused of sexual assault while on the job.

The defendant, former Sgt. Richard Gooddine, insists he is innocent of all charges.

And law enforcement officers, who are fighting every day to earn the trust of the public, are frustrated when one of their one of their own is charged with any crime.

But researchers have found that Gooddine’s sex-crimes case is one of hundreds in recent years involving officers across the country.

In Gooddine’s case, four women are accusing him of sexually assaulting them while he was an East Point police officer—in 2011, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

RELATED: Ex-East Point officer indicted on 17 counts of sexual misconduct against 4 victims

In the case from last year, a then-15-year-old girl says Gooddine pulled up to her and her friends at a park, told her she was violating curfew, and ordered her to get into his cruiser. She says he then drove her away and sexually assaulted her.

“Who can you trust?” her mother asked, then, while speaking with 11Alive News. She said her daughter had no way of escaping the officer.

“She is emotionally destroyed, and it breaks my heart.”

RELATED: Mom: Officer accused of assaulting her daughter showed up to hospital after

Across Georgia and the nation, hundreds of law enforcement officers have been charged in recent years with committing sex crimes, on and off duty.

The FBI is not able to keep track, because most local law enforcement will not report sex-crime information involving their own officers. But researchers at Bowling Green State University have compiled one of the most comprehensive Police Crime Data Bases in the country, and they report that “serious cases of police sexual violence are not isolated events.”

The most recent numbers available show that, according to the study, during the decade between 2005 and 2014, there were 462 known cases of officers charged with forcible rape. Eleven of them were in Georgia. There were 206 known cases of officers charged with statutory rape; eight of them in Georgia.

The report found that, nationwide, “almost one-half of the known victims (of police officers) were children.”

Coincidentally, in the case of Richard Gooddine, two of his four alleged victims were minors at the time. He is pleading not guilty.

Richard Gooddine

Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Since the study, the use of body cams and dash cams has skyrocketed, and the expectation is that they are reducing officer-involved sex-crimes and exonerating officers who have been falsely accused.

And what happened to all those officers who were accused of sex-crimes during the time of the researchers’ study? The report found that the officers were convicted in 80 percent of the cases.

MORE NEWS

Morehouse student's viral video with Oprah - recorded on cracked phone - lands him a new one

Georgia driver survives harrowing crash as huge logs pierce car

Watch: 6 angles of Hard Rock Hotel implosion, including crane impaling Rampart St.