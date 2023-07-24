Witnesses said the worker was arguing with the victim because of where the victim parked his truck.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington Subway employee is charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a customer outside the restaurant July 15.

According to court documents, police were called to the Subway restaurant in the 1800 block of North Kinser Pike, near State Road 45 and North Walnut Street, around 1:30 a.m.

Officers said 51-year-old JD Dyer Jr. was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said the Subway worker, 22-year-old Sean Rivers, had fled to his home, where police took him in to custody.

NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the shooting.

Rivers allegedly told officers that Dyer had parked his truck in front of the restaurant, and Rivers asked Dyer to move it. Rivers claims Dyer told him to mind his business, that Rivers wasn't the police, and the two began to argue.

Dyer moved his truck to the side of the building, while Rivers said he went and got his backpack with his gun in it.

According to court documents, Rivers said he then went back outside and continued to argue with Dyer. Rivers said Dyer grabbed his arm, so he shot Dyer. Rivers then allegedly said he went into the restaurant to get his phone and other belongings and ran to his home in the 500 block of West Northlane Drive, about a half-mile from the Subway restaurant. Police claim they found Rivers' gun hidden behind his washing machine.

According to the court documents, Rivers told police he thought the shooting was self-defense because Dyer grabbed his arm.

Police interviewed another worker at Subway, who claimed Rivers had threatened Dyer several times during the argument, saying at one point: "I'll have you 86ed." The worker said Dyer was leaving when Rivers followed him out to continue the argument. The worker also said Dyer never threatened Rivers, according to court documents.