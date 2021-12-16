MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A former Marion County Sunday school teacher was arrested after the sheriff's office said he molested two children.
According to law enforcement, a person in November told authorities that David Saint-Louis, 27, had sexually assaulted them while he was a teacher at a church in the Marion Oaks area.
The person said Saint-Louis had molested them on several occasions in 2013. Detectives say, during their investigation, they discovered another child was molested by Saint-Louis between 2015 and 2017.
According to detectives, church members had confronted Saint-Louis about the allegations in the past, to which he allegedly admitted to them and was ordered to leave the church.
Saint-Louis was arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail on Wednesday, Dec. 15, according to the sheriff's office.
He is charged with two counts of sexual battery and molestation on a person less than 12 years of age.