MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A former Marion County Sunday school teacher was arrested after the sheriff's office said he molested two children.

According to law enforcement, a person in November told authorities that David Saint-Louis, 27, had sexually assaulted them while he was a teacher at a church in the Marion Oaks area.

The person said Saint-Louis had molested them on several occasions in 2013. Detectives say, during their investigation, they discovered another child was molested by Saint-Louis between 2015 and 2017.

According to detectives, church members had confronted Saint-Louis about the allegations in the past, to which he allegedly admitted to them and was ordered to leave the church.

Saint-Louis was arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail on Wednesday, Dec. 15, according to the sheriff's office.