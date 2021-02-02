First responders confirmed a shooting took place early Tuesday morning in a Sunrise neighborhood.

SUNRISE, Fla. — At least one FBI agent is dead and several others are injured following a shooting that happened while a warrant was being served in a child exploitation case in South Florida, the Miami Herald reports.

The suspected gunman is believed to have died by suicide after being barricaded inside a house for hours in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Sunrise, the newspaper added.

Sunrise Fire-Rescue confirmed to 10 Tampa Bay that several FBI agents were shot while trying to serve the search warrant at an apartment complex. According to local news outlets, at least five agents appear to have been shot.

The local fire chief tells 10 Tampa Bay those agents were taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where some were in surgery Tuesday morning.

The Sunrise Police Department confirmed on Twitter that its officers were on the scene. Authorities urged people in the community of Water Terrace to "remain in their homes."

Entrances to the neighborhood remain blocked by police.

CBS Miami reports the warrant was being served in connection with a child porn investigation.

