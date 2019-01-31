MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they're trying to find out who vandalized a replica of a Native American home at the Ocmulgee National Monument.

A short surveillance video clip shows the damage done earlier this month while the national monument was closed due to the federal shutdown.

The sheriff's office says the boys involved could be juveniles or teenagers.

They say that the local US Attorney's office could prosecute the case as a federal crime if the vandals turn out to be adults.

Park Ranger Jim David said they've torn down what's left of the structure and he's not sure when they can replace it.

Anybody with information on the case can contact the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.