Suspect charged with murder in October 2022 shooting on Rice Mill Road in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested a suspect in the 2022 shooting death of 48-year-old Craig Page Monday.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Page was shot in the 3200 block of Rice Mill Road just after 1 a.m. on Oct. 3.
He was shot in his left leg and was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
Just over two months later, on December 12, Page died from his injuries.
Monday, deputies arrested 32-year-old Troyce Avery Billingslea at a hotel on 107 Holiday Drive North on an outstanding Probation Violation-Felony warrant. He was charged in connection to Page's death.
Billingslea was taken to the Bibb County jail and charged with Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit Certain Felonies and Probation Violation-Felony.
This case is still under investigation.
If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.