Suspect charged with murder in October 2022 shooting on Rice Mill Road in Macon

32-year-old Troyce Avery Billingslea is charged with the murder of 48-year-old Craig Page.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested a suspect in the 2022 shooting death of 48-year-old Craig Page Monday.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Page was shot in the 3200 block of Rice Mill Road just after 1 a.m. on Oct. 3.

He was shot in his left leg and was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Just over two months later, on December 12, Page died from his injuries.

Monday, deputies arrested 32-year-old Troyce Avery Billingslea at a hotel on 107 Holiday Drive North on an outstanding Probation Violation-Felony warrant. He was charged in connection to Page's death.

Billingslea was taken to the Bibb County jail and charged with Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit Certain Felonies and Probation Violation-Felony.

This case is still under investigation.