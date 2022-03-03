Suspect accused of shooting Clayton County officer turns himself in, police say

The officer shot during the alleged armed robbery is expected to survive and has been released from the hospital.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The suspect accused of shooting a Clayton County police officer, as well as another victim, has turned himself in to authorities. That's the latest from the Clayton County Police Department.

A police officer was hospitalized after being shot in Clayton County on Wednesday. The incident began when officers responded to an armed robbery call at 5436 Riverdale Road in College Park.

The victim of the robbery was shot in the hand, police said. The officer, later identified as Officer Ryan Richey, was shot in the waist area and later released from the hospital. Both individuals are expected to survive.

Authorities later released a photo of the suspect, as provided above, later identified as 25-year-old Arterio Crumbley.

Northcutt Elementary, North Clayton Middle and North Clayton High were placed on lockdown as a precaution to ensure the safety of all students and staff, Clayton County Schools said. Students were later allowed to leave under a "heightened security." Clayton County Schools students who normally walk home were taken home by Clayton County School Police.