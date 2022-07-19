Georgia man wanted in fatal shooting of girlfriend dies in Aurora standoff

Fabien Perry was tracked to a home on Oswego Street in Aurora and was shot during a confirmation with law enforcement.

AURORA, Colo. — A Georgia man who was accused of fatally shooting the mother of his two children in the face earlier this month is dead following an hours-long standoff with law enforcement in Aurora.

Sometime over the weekend, the Aurora Police Department (APD) was notified by Georgia law enforcement that 27-year-old Fabien Perry was somewhere in the Aurora area. From there, investigators went to work trying to locate him, according to interim APD Chief Dan Oates said

Perry was wanted on a first-degree murder warrant from the Roswell Police Department in connection with the death of Johana Cabrales-Hernandez, 23, who was shot in Roswell, Georgia on July 6.

Cabrales-Hernandez’s family became concerned for her welfare after her two young children were abruptly dropped off at a nearby family member’s home in the middle of the night by a person wearing a ski mask.

Oates said officers attempted to apprehend Perry before he entered the home at 438 N. Oswego St. but were unsuccessful. Once they confirmed Perry was inside that home SWAT responded just before 1 p.m. Monday.

Four other people, who were acquaintances of Perry, were inside and officers were able to get them out safely.

"Our information is that they sincerely did not know that they were housing a homicide suspect," Oates said. "They knew him to be a family friend."

Police gave orders for Perry to leave the home unarmed but he refused, Oates said. At one point, he agreed to surrender at 4:30 p.m. if he was allowed to call family members. Oates said they complied with that request but did not surrender as promised.

"Instead he began to live stream on social media the events inside the home, including him holding a high-powered rifle and telling police that he would shoot us if we entered the home," Oates said.

For the next 10 hours, negotiators attended to get Perry to surrender, but just after 9:30 p.m., things changed Oates said when shots were heard coming from inside the home.

"At least five more times over the course of the evening and into the early morning he fired additional rounds," Oates said. "We don't know how many but my estimate because I was on the scene and heard all the transmissions is that it was probably roughly 20 to 40 rounds that were fired."

APD requested help from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) and also got assistance from the Littleton Police Department (LPD). During the course of the standoff, Oates said, multiple less lethal force options were used including tear gas and flash bangs.

At about 2:18 a.m., on July 19, the Perry came out of the house armed with a rifle, APD said. An APD officer and an Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputy fired shots, according to police. Both have been placed on administrative leave, according to APD.

Perry was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries, according to APD.

The 18th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has responded and will be leading the investigation into the shooting, according to APD.

In addition to the murder warrant, Oates said Perry had a significant criminal history including robbery and domestic violence, and was also wanted in connection with a road rage incident in October of last year during which a 53-year-old woman was violently assaulted.

A CodeRED Alert was issued to nearby residents about the potential danger, Oates said. Residents need to sign up in order to receive those alerts. More information about how to sign up can be found here.

