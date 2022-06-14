Two teens arrested in shooting involving two Bibb Deputies on Thomaston Road at Lamar Road

Deputies are still investigating.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Investigators arrested two suspects Tuesday morning after two Bibb County deputies said someone shot at them on Thomaston Road at Lamar Road, causing them to crash into a utility pole.

According to a press release, investigators identified 18-year-old Xzaydrian Ja’Won Lewis and a 16-year-old boy as two of the suspects in the shooting.

After getting interviewed by investigations, Lewis was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and the 16-year-old was taken to the Youth Detention Center.

Lewis is charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission or attempt of certain felonies. Lewis also has a state court charge of probation violation.

The 16-year-old is charged with aggravated assault.

The two sheriff's investigators are expected to be okay. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it all started when deputies tried to pull over a gray Dodge Charger when they thought they saw a suspect in an aggravated assault chase.

The investigators say after they turned around and activated their lights and sirens, someone in the Charger opened fired, causing the investigators to take evasive action, and hit the power pole.

Investigators say they are still working the case. If you have any information you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.