$10K reward for information in 'brutal' stabbing murder of Suwanee teen

It is the city's first murder in a decade, officials said.

SUWANEE, Ga. — Police are searching for clues in the "brutal" murder of a Suwanee 18-year-old last week, and they are hoping a reward will help prompt people to come forward with information.

Around 8:50 a.m. on the morning of July 27, Suwanee Police said William Slade Petty was found stabbed multiple times outside his apartment building off McGinnis Ferry Road.

Suwanee Police said they believe "people out there know who perpetrated the murder" and details on what may have led up to the murder. They are asking for anyone with information on the case to come forward. A $10,000 reward for information is being offered in the case.

Tipsters can contact the Suwanee Police Department at 470-360-6735 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

A GoFundMe campaign says Petty is a 2020 graduate of North Gwinnett High. Within just two days, the crowdfunding campaign had already surpassed its goal of $25,000.

"Please also pray for the investigation and justice for Slade," the online fundraiser says.

According to Lt. Robert Thompson with the Suwanee Police Department, this is the city's first murder in over a decade.