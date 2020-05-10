Pounds of marijuana, hundreds of pills found during search warrant execution in Bibb County

Law enforcement found nearly nine pounds of marijuana and 691 pills of Amphetamine, Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, Soma, and other controlled drugs.

MACON, Ga. — A man is facing several charges after SWAT and the Bibb Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit found large amounts of drugs while executing a search warrant last month.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's office, it happened around 9:30 a.m. September 30.

The release says the team conducted a search warrant at a home in the 1600 block of Hamilton Drive.

That's when they found nearly nine pounds of marijuana, and 691 pills of Amphetamine, Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, Soma, and other controlled drugs.

There was also packaging material, digital scales, and five guns, according to the release.

One of the guns was reported stolen out Jones County in 2001.

30-year-old D’Angelo Bernard Stokes Jr. was arrested and taken to the Bibb County Jail.

He's charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, two counts of possession of controlled substance in schedule I or narcotic in schedule II, five counts of possession of a gun during the commission of a felony, and theft.