The incident happened just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday when a woman in her early 20s was making a Doordash delivery at a Residence Inn.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department released a composite image of a man accused of kidnapping and sexually battering a Doordash worker Tuesday night in Tampa.

Police say the incident happened just after 11 p.m. when a woman in her early 20s was making a Doordash delivery at the Residence Inn located at 4312 W. Boy Scout Blvd.

As she walked up to the hotel, police say she was approached by a man with a gun who forced her back into her car. At the same, the woman had AirPods in her ears with her girlfriend on the line. Police say the girlfriend quickly realized what was happening and called the police.

The man forced the woman to drive to Belara Lakes Apartments, where he sexually battered her, police said. The woman's family, who had been tracking her phone, arrived at the apartment complex and rescued her from the car.

Police say that's when the man fired his gun multiple times, with one shot striking a family member of the victim's girlfriend, before fleeing.

Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man is described as a black male, in his late 20s-early 30s, approximately 6 foot, 2 inches tall, with a thin build and facial hair. He was wearing a blue, long-sleeved shirt or hoodie and black pants. He was armed with a handgun.

"It is clear this suspect has no regard for human life," said Interim Chief Lee Bercaw. "Detectives are actively gathering evidence in an effort to quickly identify and apprehend him. I am urging anyone who may have seen or heard something nearby to please call us with those details, no matter how minimal they may seem to be. It could be the information we need to arrest this criminal before he's able to hurt another member of our community."